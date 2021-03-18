 Skip to main content
Titans fall to Patton in season opener
Titans fall to Patton in season opener

  • Updated
The McDowell Titan tennis team opened its season with a non-conference match, falling 6-3 to Patton on Wednesday.

The Titans won at the top seed, and won two of the top three seeds.

Isaac Lawing shut out Charlie Gessner 8-0 at the No. 1 seed. At No. 2, Patton’s Braxton Mull beat Kaleb Burke 8-4. McDowell’s Sage Deel edged Ransom Vance 8-6 at the third seed.

Fourth seed Max Ledbetter fell 8-0 to Nick Com. At the fifth seed, the Titans’ Nick Skeens lost to Om Shah 9-7. Andrew Byrd fell to Patton’s Coley Welch at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Skeens and Byrd beat Shah and Welch 8-5 for the Titans’ third victory. Burke and Ledbetter fell 8-5 and Lawing and Deel fell 8-0.

McDowell is on the road at R-S Central in another non-conference match March 30. The Titans open Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play Apr. 1 on the road at Hickory.

