Titans fall to Hickory in season opener

The 2021 winter soccer season got underway on Tuesday for the McDowell Titans, and the Hickory Red Tornadoes denied McDowell any chance of an opening day win with a 7-1 victory at Titan Stadium.

The game, which was played in a shroud of dense fog, featured a strong attack by Hickory as it scored three first-half goals and never allowed the Titans to get into any good rhythm.

Down 4-0 early in the second half McDowell, was able to break through for the first time on the season. Senior Kaleb Fulmer managed to beat Hickory's goalie with a lob shot that landed just inside the net, putting the Titans on the scoreboard.

That turned out to be the lone score for the home side, and the Red Tornadoes added three late goals.

McDowell hosted S. Stephens on Wednesday, but results were not available at press time. The Titans will travel to South Caldwell on Monday (5 p.m. varsity start).