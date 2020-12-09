 Skip to main content
Titans fall to Cougars in dual meet
The McDowell Titans cross country team fell to Alexander Central in a dual meet Monday.

Cougar runners finished first, second and fourth as Alexander Central posted a 20. McDowell had a 40.

Emir Juarez-Azpeitia ran an 11:37 in the two-mile event, placing third overall. Fabian Bradley ran 11:52 and finished fifth. Marshall Lamb placed ninth with a 12:53.

Derek Meany and Brandon Crawley also ran for the Titans.

The Lady Titans’ sole participant, Marissa Hughes, ran a 21:00 for 12th place.

