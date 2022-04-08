Titans fall to conference co-champions

The McDowell Titans tennis team saw its two-match win streak come to an end in a 6-3 loss to Mountain 3A/4A Conference co-champions A.C. Reynolds Thursday in Asheville.

The Titans (3-9 overall, 3-8 TMC) got their lone singles victory at the sixth seed, where Jose Rico-Martinez clipped Simon Burgin 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

McDowell won a pair of doubles matches. Sage Deel and Connor Shook teamed up to beat Cyrus Ager and Peter Kolomiyets 8-3. Cash Poteat and Andrew Byrd edged Wyatt Smith and Keaton Propst 8-8 (7-3) for the Titans’ other victory.

All the other matches went Reynolds’ (11-1) way.

Kaleb Burke fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lucas Parker at the top seed. Deel was blanked 6-0, 6-0 by Ryan Tuten at No. 2. Parker Swart fell by the same score to Kolby Duncan at the third seed.

Poteat fell to Ager 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4. Shook was defeated 6-0, 6-2 by Thomas Smith at No. 5.

Only one match remains for the Titans. McDowell will make up Wednesday’s rain-out at home against Erwin on Monday, Apr. 18.