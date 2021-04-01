Titans fall to Central despite solid effort

The McDowell Titans tennis team played well but still dropped a 6-3 non-conference decision to R-S Central Wednesday.

Nearly every individual and doubles match was competitive.

Top seed Kaleb Burke scored one of the two singles wins for the Titans when he defeated Trevor Coldren 8-3.

McDowell’s other singles victory came at the fifth seed, where Andrew Byrd beat Gary Ankron 8-4.

The Titans’ Isaac Lawing and Central’s Jackson Knox waged an epic struggle at the second seed, with Knox taking an 8-8 (7-1) win in a tiebreaker.

At No. 3, Sage Deel fell to Central’s Connor Settlemyre 8-0. Fourth seed Max Ledbetter fell 8-4 to R-S Central’s Jacob Burnette. Titans sixth seed Nick Skeens lost 8-5 to Justin Hopper.

In doubles, Byrd and Skeens scored McDowell’s only win with an 8-5 decision over Ankron and Hopper.

Burke and Lawing fell 8-5 to Coldren and Knox. Deel and Ledbetter lost to Settlemyre and Burnette 8-2.

The Titans opened Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play Thursday against Hickory. Results were not available at press time.