Titans fall short against Cougars

The McDowell Titans tennis team fell to the Asheville Cougars 6-3 in a competitive match Thursday afternoon.

The Titans (1-3 overall, 1-2 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) captured a pair of singles wins and a doubles victory, and several of McDowell’s losses came in close matches.

Second seed Sage Deel defeated Max Schantz 11-9. Third seed Cash Poteat beat Asheville’s Grant Sullivan 10-5. Deel and Poteat teamed up for a doubles victory over Alex Boniske and Hank Schuelke by an 8-3 score.

Titans top seed Kaleb Burke lost a tight, 10-8 decision to Boniske. At the four see, Parker Swart fell to Schuelke 10-2. Jose Rico-Martinez lost to Liam Demos 10-5 at No. 5. Conner Shook fell to Toby Schultze 10-5 at the sixth seed.

In doubles play, Swart and Rico-Martinez fell to Schantz and Demos 8-1. Andrew Byrd and Jack Bryan fell 8-2 to Sullivan and Brady O’Connell.

The Titans travel to Erwin on Monday and then host A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday and T.C. Roberson Thursday.