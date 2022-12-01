Titans fall prey to long-range barrage

HUDSON — The McDowell Titans got a lot of the things they wanted Wednesday night on the road at South Caldwell, but it was the most important thing that eluded them once again.

The South Caldwell Spartans, thanks in part to an incredible shooting night from behind the 3-point arc, held off McDowell 76-70 down in Sawmills.

The Spartans (4-0), who were at a size disadvantage overall against the Titans, made up for it by hitting 14 triples on Wednesday night and that was just enough firepower to offset McDowell’s (1-3) huge advantage in the front court.

Five Spartans placed in double figures. Sophomore Connor Setzer collected 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. Freshman Carter Anderson added 16 points. Ian Johnson, Caleb Greene and Tyler Eggars had 11 points apiece.

Early on, the Titans jumped out to a 20-15 lead but that changed in the second quarter as the Spartans went on a 12-1 run thanks to a barrage of long-range shots, and that changed the course of the game as South was able to offset anything that McDowell tried to do inside.

Up by a 38-32 margin at the half, South Caldwell finally was able to pull its lead into double figures and it grew to as large as 17 early in the fourth quarter.

McDowell continued to battle down the stretch and got back as close as five on a Kyson Rinnert trey with 3:05 left that made it 68-63, but they were not able to get any closer.

Point guard David Olivo had a game-high 20 points on Wednesday in a losing effort. Olivo’s outing was about 60% of the offensive production from the perimeter.

Jeremiah Ellis finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Rylan Parkins showed no ill effect from Tuesday night’s illness that limited his playing time at R-S Central, and recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling 14 rebounds. Parkins also had four assists.

Eli Elliott nabbed seven points off the bench and Jaurice Ledbetter finished with five points.

After recording a 49-point blowout win in the season opener, the Titans have lost three straight contests. McDowell will have an opportunity to snap that losing streak Friday at Owen (4:30 JV boys start).