Titans fall in TMC tennis tournament

  • Updated
Titans fall in TMC tennis tournament

McDowell Titans top seed Kaleb Burke hits a shot during a recent match. The Titans' season ended Wednesday with losses in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference championships at North Buncombe.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans’ tennis season came to an end Wednesday in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference tournament at North Buncombe.

The Titans lost a pair of singles matches and two doubles matches in the tourney. McDowell finishes the season 4-9 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

Top seed Kaleb Burke fell to T.C. Roberson top seed Josh Tjung. The Titans’ second seed, Sage Deel, lost to A.C. Reynolds’ Lokas Kolmel.

In doubles, the team of Jose Rico-Martinez and Connor Shook lost to Ryan Tuten and Kolby Duncan of A.C. Reynolds.

Parker Swart and Cash Poteat fell to T.C. Roberson’s Matthew Petterson and Andrew Binns.

