Titans end tennis season on a high note
Titans end tennis season on a high note

Titans end tennis season on a high note

McDowell's Isaac Lawing hits a shot. The Titans defeated Freedom 7-2 in the season finale Wednesday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans tennis team closed out the regular season Wednesday with a convincing 7-2 win over the Freedom Patriots.

The Titans (2-7 overall, 2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) lost one singles and one doubles match, but won everything else en route to the win.

Top seed Isaac Lawing suffered the only singles setback for the Titans, dropping a close one to Adam Xiong. Xiong clipped Lawing in a tiebreaker 6-6 (7-5), 6-3, 10-5.

The Titans then reeled off five straight victories.

Kaleb Burke beat Jacob Crawford 6-1, 6-1 at the second seed. At No. 3, Max Ledbetter defeated B.J. Vang 6-3, 6-4.

Sage Deel blanked Kenneth Hernandez 6-0, 6-0 at the fourth seed. At No. 5, Nick Skeens topped Hunter Ensley 6-1, 6-0. Cash Poteat topped Dallas MaCall 6-2, 6-3 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Xiong and Crawford teamed up to defeat Poteat and Andrew Byrd 8-1. McDowell’s Jose Rico-Martinez and Connor Shook defeated Vang and Hernandez 8-6. Graham Daniels and Parker Swart picked up the final Titan win with an 8-4 victory over Ensley and MaCall.

The Titans competed in a two-team conference tournament against the league’s other 4A school, South Caldwell, Thursday. Results were not available at press time.

