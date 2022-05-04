 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titans edge Reynolds in regular-season home finale

McDowell's Michael Lewis reacts after a recent win. The Titans edged A.C. Reynolds in a key conference game Tuesday night.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

It was better late than never for the McDowell Titans on senior night as they overcome a four-run deficit in the late innings to outlast A.C. Reynolds 11-10 Tuesday night at Titan Field.

For the senior-laden roster, eight of them in fact, the start of their last home again was far from what they envisioned.

The Rockets (6-14 overall, 0-11 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), on the tail end of an unusually tough season, jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning and were primed to play the spoiler role.

All six runs came off McDowell starter Logan Duncan (1 2/3 IP, 3ER, 4H, K, BB), who wasn’t able to get out of the second inning.

Duncan ran into some bad luck behind him as the Titans committed two fielding errors and that snowballed into a big frame for A.C. Reynolds.

Fortunately the offense picked up their teammate and scored four times in the bottom of the second to respond to the early onslaught.

Hunter Byerly walked to begin the second and Zack Whitson singled to left. Byerly aggressive made it to third on the ball hit to the left side, giving McDowell runners on the corners.

After a pop out by Chase Coley, a fielder’s choice by Braden Beck scored Byerly to get the Titans on the board at 6-1. Then, back-to-back hits by leadoff hitter Matthew Spivey and Duncan suddenly trimmed the deficit to 6-4. Duncan’s poke to center brought in a pair.

After a scoreless third, the Rockets scratched across a pair of runs to get the lead back to four at 8-4.

It was after this point that things got very interesting.

The Titans were able to get two runs in the fifth to again get with a two-run deficit, and then, in the sixth, a five-run outburst gave McDowell it’s one and only lead of the night.

Rockets reliever Jackson Pavone struggled mightily getting pitches in the zone. Four straight Titan hitters walked to begin the frame. Caleb Jimison’s free pass made it an 8-7 Reynolds advantage.

Ty Smith, on a full count, coaxed the fifth walk of the inning by Pavone, tying the game at 8-8. Byerly gave McDowell the lead 9-8 on a sacrifice fly to center.

Then with two outs, the bases loaded and a pitching change, Reynolds pitcher Hayden Craig fared no better hitting the strike zone as he committed consecutive RBI walks to Chase Coley and Braden Beck to extend the Titan lead to 11-8.

Up three with three outs left, Byerly came in to defuse the Rockets but it wasn’t easy, as A.C. Reynolds scored twice in the last half inning.

Byerly got the first two outs relatively easy. But a hit and two walks later and Reynolds had the potential winning run at the plate.

Cade Gardner, with two outs, had a shallow hit drop between the McDowell infielders, scoring a pair of runs. However, Ayden Hines, from first, made a crucial blunder as he tried to advance around to third. First baseman Ty Smith fielded the ball and threw to Michael Lewis at third and he tagged out Hines to preserve the win.

Smith was awarded the victory on the mound as he tossed four innings of four-hit ball, allowing two runs and striking out six.

McDowell closes out the regular season Thursday on the road at Reynolds. The game was moved up a day from Friday due to the forecast of inclement weather.

McDowell 3, Reynolds 1 (JV): In quite the contrast from the varsity game, the McDowell Titans jayvees held off the A.C. Reynolds Rockets 3-1 Tuesday afternoon at Titan Field.

Jacob Davis sparkled on the mound Tuesday, tossing a complete game, and giving up one run on five hits. Davis struck out nine batters and walked three.

McDowell (14-3, 9-2) had just three hits in total but the Titans made the most from two of those. Braden Gardin singled to lead off the third. Gardin eventually came around to score on a failed pickoff attempt and wild pitch. Davis, later in the frame, ripped a two-run triple to right, scoring Eli Elliott and Dawson Ray.

