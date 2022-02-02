Titans' dual season ends with playoff loss to Mooresville

The McDowell Titans’ second meeting of the season with the Mooresville Blue Devils went slightly better than the first, but the end result was essentially the same.

McDowell (17-7) fell to Mooresville 41-33 in the first round of the state 4A duals Monday at Lake Norman. The Titans had fallen to Mooresville 62-18 the previous week.

Mooresville built an insurmountable 41-3 lead, and then handed McDowell forfeit wins in the final five bouts in order to save its wrestlers for the nightcap, a second-round match against Lake Norman.

McDowell’s Rylan Patterson (120 pounds) opened the match with a 9-3 decision over Nolan Lipe, but that was the Titans’ only win on the mat.

Luke Roberts (126) lost a 14-2 major decision to Jaiden Noblezada, and Mooresville owned a 4-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Josh Punch (132) fell by 10-2 major decision to Austin Emmert. Joseph Thomas (138) was pinned by Samson Sokolski to begin a string of four consecutive pins for the Blue Devils. Josh Ellis (145) was pinned by Greg Merriman. Hunter Kirby (152) was pinned by Davis Freeze. Josh Burnette (160) was pinned by Johnny Merriman.