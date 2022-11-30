Titans drop road game at R-S Central

RUTHERFORDTON – The McDowell Titans have the potential to be a good basketball team later in the year, but right now, things are not coming easily for them.

McDowell (1-2) dropped a 60-51 decision to the R-S Central Hilltoppers (2-1) in the Palace Gym on Tuesday. The Titans had several chances to draw even or take the lead in the fourth quarter before the Hilltoppers scored 10 straight to gain some separation.

The Titans played the second half without starting post Rylan Parkins, who was forced to the bench with a health issue, and Central’s menacing, 6-foot-8 sophomore Mikey Wilkins, who plays even taller thanks to his length, capitalized on his size advantage.

Wilkins approached triple-double territory with 13 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, and got plenty of help from teammates Isaiah Hipp (17 points), Eno Baker (14) and Ladarien Harbison (12).

“He’s (Wilkins) a great player, and they played really well,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “I thought our game plan for the most part was good against him. In the second half, when they started dipping him into the inside, that hurt us.”

McDowell got 13 points from post Jeremiah Ellis. Eli Elliott came off the bench to score nine before fouling out in the fourth quarter. David Olivo (6 assists) and Kyson Rinnert (8 rebounds) tossed in eight apiece.

But the Titans missed some close-range shots early, and struggled to find a rhythm offensively the rest of the way.

“Early in the game we got some good looks but just didn’t convert,” said Franklin. “Offensively, the biggest problem with us is we’re not passing enough. We want to be aggressive and we want to run, but if we don’t get something easy, we’ve got to be disciplined enough to move it and get three or four passes and get it from one side to the other. That won’t only open up the inside, it will open up lanes for us to drive to the basket.”

Central led 25-23 at the break and pulled ahead by as many as 10 in the third period before the Titans fought back. McDowell whittled the deficit to 42-38 headed into the fourth quarter.

Olivo’s driving layup pulled the Titans to within 43-42 with 6:41 to play. Olivo was fouled on the play, but missed a free throw which would have tied it. McDowell’s Jaurice Ledbetter then stole the ball at midcourt but missed a contested layup that would have put the Titans in front.

Wilkins scored on a spin move at the other end to push it back to a three-point lead, and Central seized the momentum, scoring 10 in a row to stretch it to 53-42 on a three-point play by Hipp with 4:30 to go.

McDowell never got back into it after that.

“I thought our effort was really good,” said Franklin, “but we’ve got a lot of kids that look like they’re trying to find their way, and that’s because they are.”

McDowell was on the road at South Caldwell on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.

NOTE: The official scorebooks for both teams contained errors which shorted the Titans a basket. The official score was 60-49. The actual score is reflected in this story.

McDowell (51) Kyson Rinnert 3-9 2-2 8, Jeremiah Ellis 6-11 1-2 13, Rylan Parkins 1-8 2-2 4, Marshall Lamb 3-6 0-2 6, David Olivo 3-11 1-5 8, Eli Elliott 3-5 1-2 9, Jackson Marsh 0-1 0-0 0, Jaurice Ledbetter 0-1 0-0 0, Sage Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Kaiden Compton 0-0 1-2 1, Roby Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Ashton Burnette 0-0 0-0 0, Zackary Reese 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Tolley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-55 8-17 51.

R-S Central (60) Jordan Watkins 0-2 0-0 0, Ladarien Harbison 4-5 4-6 12, Eno Baker 4-7 2-2 14, Mikey Wilkins 5-10 3-8 13, Isaiah Hipp 3-12 8-11 17, Malachi Coston 1-3 0-0 2, Saynt Wilkins 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 18-43 17-27 60.

McDowell 12 11 15 13 – 51

R-S Central 14 11 17 18 – 60

Rebounds: MHS (29) RSC (25) Rebound leaders: MHS (Rinnert, Parkins 8) RSC (M. Wilkins 13) 3-point goals: MHS (3-14) RSC (7-24) MHS (Olivo 1-6, Lamb 0-3, Rinnert 0-2, Elliott 2-3) RSC (Hipp 3-10, Baker 4-7, Watkins, Coston 0-1, S. Wilkins 0-2, M. Wilkins 0-3) MHS assist leaders: (Olivo 6) MHS steals leaders: (Ledbetter 2) Turnovers: MHS (12) RSC (10) Fouled out: MHS (Elliott 5:17—fourth)