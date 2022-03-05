 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titans drop nonconference match to R-S Central
McDowell's Kaleb Burke hits a shot during a recent practice. McDowell fell to R-S Central on Thursday.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans dropped a 7-2 decision to the R-S Central Hilltoppers in nonconference tennis action Thursday.

The (0-2 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) Titans got a singles victory at the sixth seed where Connor Shook defeated Alden Wheeler 8-5.

The team of Shook and Jose Rico-Martinez scored a doubles win, beating Nathan Millette and Owen McDaniel 6-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker.

The top-seed singles match also went to a tiebreaker after a dramatic comeback from the Titans’ Kaleb Burke. Burke rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force an 8-8 tie with Trevor Coldren. Coldren then edged Burke 7-5 in the tiebreaker.

The rest of the matches went R-S Central’s way.

At the second seed, Sage Deel fell to Jackson Kerr 8-0. Cash Poteat fell to Landon Sims 8-1 at the third seed.

At the fourth seed, Riley Coldren defeated Parker Swart 8-0. Rico-Martinez fell 8-1 to Millette at No. 5.

In doubles play, Burke and Deel dropped a close one, 6-4 to Trevor Coldren and Knox. Poteat and Swart fell to Sims and Riley Coldren.

McDowell faces a busy week next week. The Titans host North Buncombe on Monday and Enka on Wednesday before visiting Asheville on Thursday.

