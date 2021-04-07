Titans drop non-conference match to Owen

The McDowell Titan tennis stepped outside the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and dropped a hard-fought, 5-4 decision to the Owen Warhorses.

The Titans (0-4 overall, 0-1 NWC) and Warhorses split the singles matches, but Owen won two of the three doubles matches to earn the narrow victory.

At the top seed, the Titans’ Kaleb Burke beat Wilson Davis 10-2. Isaac Lawing kept it rolling at No. 2, beating Siler Gore 10-3. McDowell’s other singles win came at No. 4, where Nick Skeens clipped Rawley Wilson 10-7.

Owen won at the third seed, with Narhan Schlect defeating Jose Rico-Martinez 10-4. Adam Moody beat Parker Schwart 10-1 at the fifth seed. Cason Wilson nipped Connor Shook in a tiebreaker to round out the singles action.

In doubles, Lawing and Rico-Martinez beat Schlect and Rawley Wilson 8-3, but Owen took the other two doubles matches. Davis and Gore edged Burke and Skeens 8-6. Moody and Wilson beat Schwart and Shook 8-4.

The Titans are idle until next Tuesday, Apr. 13 when they host Saint Stephens in conference play.