Titans drop close one to South Caldwell

The McDowell Titans split the six singles matches with the South Caldwell Spartans Thursday, but the Spartans claimed two of the three doubles matches to score a 5-4 win.

McDowell (0-6 overall, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won at the top three singles seeds against South (3-3, 1-1), but it wasn’t enough.

Kaleb Burke defeated the Spartans’ Zach Setzer 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 in a competitive match at the top seed. Isaac Lawing followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Asher Mearns at No. 2. At No. 3, Max Ledbetter defeated Evan Lewis 6-6 (12-10), 6-1.

But South Caldwell won the seeds three through six.

Andrew Pruette defeated Andrew Byrd 6-0, 8-6 at No. 4. James Ingram topped Nick Skeends 6-3, 6-1 at the fourth seed. Blain Beam beat Jose Rico-Martinez 6-2, 6-3 at the sixth seed.

In doubles play, Burke and Lawing teamed up to shut out Setzer and Mearns 8-0.

But South Caldwell took the second and third doubles matches. Ledbetter and Byrd fell to Lewis and Ingram 8-2. Pruette and Beam edged Skeens and Rico-Martinez 10-8 to account for the final.

McDowell has two home matches next week. The Titans host Alexander Central Tuesday and Watauga Friday on senior night.