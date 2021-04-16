 Skip to main content
Titans drop close one to South Caldwell
  • Updated
McDowell's Max Ledbetter hits a shot during a recent match. The Titans fell to South Caldwell 5-4 Thursday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans split the six singles matches with the South Caldwell Spartans Thursday, but the Spartans claimed two of the three doubles matches to score a 5-4 win.

McDowell (0-6 overall, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won at the top three singles seeds against South (3-3, 1-1), but it wasn’t enough.

Kaleb Burke defeated the Spartans’ Zach Setzer 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 in a competitive match at the top seed. Isaac Lawing followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Asher Mearns at No. 2. At No. 3, Max Ledbetter defeated Evan Lewis 6-6 (12-10), 6-1.

But South Caldwell won the seeds three through six.

Andrew Pruette defeated Andrew Byrd 6-0, 8-6 at No. 4. James Ingram topped Nick Skeends 6-3, 6-1 at the fourth seed. Blain Beam beat Jose Rico-Martinez 6-2, 6-3 at the sixth seed.

In doubles play, Burke and Lawing teamed up to shut out Setzer and Mearns 8-0.

But South Caldwell took the second and third doubles matches. Ledbetter and Byrd fell to Lewis and Ingram 8-2. Pruette and Beam edged Skeens and Rico-Martinez 10-8 to account for the final.

McDowell has two home matches next week. The Titans host Alexander Central Tuesday and Watauga Friday on senior night.

