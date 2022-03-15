 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans drop close match to Warriors
0 Comments

Titans drop close match to Warriors

  • Updated
  • 0
Titans drop close match to Warriors

The McDowell Titans played yet another competitive tennis match Monday, but came up empty for their efforts in a 6-3 loss to the Erwin Warriors.

McDowell (1-4 overall, 1-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) won the top-seed match and dropped two other singles matches via tiebreakers. All three doubles matches were relatively close as well.

Kaleb Burke defeated Kelson Rymer 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 1 seed. Sage Deel lost in a tiebreaker to Erwin’s Ian Michalka at the second seed by a 6-3, 3-6 (10-6) score.

At No. 3, Cash Poteat lost a close one to Greyson Ingle, 7-5, 6-4. Fourth seed Parker Swart lost via tiebreaker as well, falling to the Warriors’ Avery Ingle 6-3, 6-6 (8-6).

The Titans’ Jose Rico-Martinez lost to Luca Michalka 6-2, 6-2 at the fifth seed. Connor Shook beat Erwin’s Blade Murray 7-5, 4-6 (11-9) in another tiebreaker at No. 6.

In doubles, Burke and Deel beat Rymer and Ian Michalka 8-4. Swart and Andrew Byrd fell to Greyson and Avery Ingle 8-5. Rico-Maertinez and Shook fell to Murray and Nikolas Perez 8-4.

McDowell hosts A.C. Reynolds Wednesday and T.C. Roberson Thursday in conference matches.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sorting them all out
Sports News

Sorting them all out

  • Updated

McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evalua…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics