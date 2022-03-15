Titans drop close match to Warriors

The McDowell Titans played yet another competitive tennis match Monday, but came up empty for their efforts in a 6-3 loss to the Erwin Warriors.

McDowell (1-4 overall, 1-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) won the top-seed match and dropped two other singles matches via tiebreakers. All three doubles matches were relatively close as well.

Kaleb Burke defeated Kelson Rymer 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 1 seed. Sage Deel lost in a tiebreaker to Erwin’s Ian Michalka at the second seed by a 6-3, 3-6 (10-6) score.

At No. 3, Cash Poteat lost a close one to Greyson Ingle, 7-5, 6-4. Fourth seed Parker Swart lost via tiebreaker as well, falling to the Warriors’ Avery Ingle 6-3, 6-6 (8-6).

The Titans’ Jose Rico-Martinez lost to Luca Michalka 6-2, 6-2 at the fifth seed. Connor Shook beat Erwin’s Blade Murray 7-5, 4-6 (11-9) in another tiebreaker at No. 6.

In doubles, Burke and Deel beat Rymer and Ian Michalka 8-4. Swart and Andrew Byrd fell to Greyson and Avery Ingle 8-5. Rico-Maertinez and Shook fell to Murray and Nikolas Perez 8-4.

McDowell hosts A.C. Reynolds Wednesday and T.C. Roberson Thursday in conference matches.