Titans drop a pair of matches to Blackhawks

The McDowell Titans and North Buncombe Blackhawks got two tennis matches for the price of one Thursday, as the two played their regularly scheduled match and then a rained-out date from March 8.

Unfortunately, the Titans came out on the short end of a 6-3 score in both contests McDowell (1-8 overall, 1-7 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) continues league play next Tuesday at Enka.

The Titans’ top seed, Kaleb Burke, defeated Dylan Molis 6-2, 6-3 in the regular match, and then beat Molis 10-4 in the makeup match.

At No. 2, Sage Deel beat Hank Walker 1-6, 6-4 (10-5) in a tightly contested match, and then picked up a 10-6 win in the makeup.

McDowell’s other wins came from the doubles duo of Burke and Deel, who defeated Molis and Walker twice.

The rest of the matches went North Buncombe’s way.

Cash Poteat fell to Will Jones 6-0, 6-2 and 10-3 at the third seed. At No. 4, Parker Swart fell to Derek Gilliland 6-1, 6-2 and 10-3.

Jose Rico-Martinez and Connor Shook each played one match as a five and the other as a six seed. Rico-Martinez fell to Alex Kirchoff 10-2 and lost to Oliver Manske 6-0, 6-0. Shook lost to William Jones 6-1, 6-0 and fell to Manske 10-0.

In doubles, Poteat and Swart fell twice to the team of Jones and Gilliland. Shook and Rico-Martinez dropped two matches to Kirchoff and Manske.