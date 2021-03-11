Titans drop 1-0 decision to Patriots

Soccer matches can be decided by the smallest of margins, and unfortunately, the McDowell Titans fell on the wrong side of that margin on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to Freedom on senior night at Titan Stadium.

McDowell (1-10) had some opportunities during the first half to get on the board but was not able to reach across.

At the 26-minute mark Noe Olloqui on a corner kick had the attempt deflected out of the play. At the 35th minute, Jose Garcia’s long shot attempt was snagged at goal. And then, as the half expired, Olloqui’s shot attempt from near the box was stopped at goal.

Of the five shot attempts made by the Titans, it was those first-half attempts that had the best chance.

Freedom (4-5) was able to break the stalemate less than two minutes into the second half. Sophomore forward Alex Monge took a pass from Merrick Semple and attacked the goal, scoring the only point of the match.

Olloqui, in the his final home match, had one last shot attempt on a foul from about 25 yards out that was saved by Freedom’s keeper.

The Patriots overall held a 10-5 shots margin. McDowell goal keeper Jair Altamarino recorded nine saves in the match.