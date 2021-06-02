Titans drill mountain foes

The McDowell Titans wrestling team picked up a pair of easy, nonconference victories on the road at Mountain Heritage on Tuesday evening.

McDowell (13-4 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) pounded Heritage 63-12 and demolished Owen 72-3. The Titans host nonconference opponent A.C. Reynolds and league foe Freedom tonight in the regular-season finale.

McDowell 63, Mountain Heritage 12 – The Titans recorded five pins and took advantage of five forfeits, and the Cougars managed just two victories in the lopsided dual.

Luke Roberts (120 pounds) started it off with a pin of Shaylee Byrd. Josh Punch (126) pinned Phoenix Presnell. Mountain Heritage forfeited to Baylor Dennison (132) and Toby Finn (138). Cal Stevenson (145) pinned Shane Riddle, and the Titans led 36-0.

The Cougars scored their only wins at 152 and 160. Jesse Lopez pinned Josh Burnette, and Dalton McIntosh pinned Hunter Kirby.

Preston Dennison (170) and Bruin Lytle (182) picked up wins via forfeit to get those 12 points right back, and the Titans didn’t lose again.