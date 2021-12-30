Titans cruise past Cavaliers in tournament

The McDowell Titans completed the first night of the Second Annual McDowell Christmas Tournament with a convincing 63-41 win against the winless East Burke Cavaliers.

The Titans led wire-to-wire and picked up a solid contribution from its entire roster. Eight McDowell players scored in the game.

But none had a better night than junior post Jeremiah Ellis, who posted a career-high 18 points and five rebounds. After getting off to a slow start in the first month of the season, Ellis has exponentially become a better player on the floor as of late, piggybacking this outing off an important 11-point performance last Thursday on the road at Asheville. Ellis scored 13 of his 18 in the second half.

McDowell (3-5) jumped to an 11-0 advantage in the first quarter and was never really challenged for the duration.

A modest, eight-point advantage after one quarter quickly blossomed to a commanding 36-14 lead at the break. The half ended on a transition halfcourt heave from guard Jeryah Cash, which banked in.