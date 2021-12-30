Titans cruise past Cavaliers in tournament

The McDowell Titans completed the first night of the Second Annual McDowell Christmas Tournament with a convincing 63-41 win against the winless East Burke Cavaliers.
The Titans led wire-to-wire and picked up a solid contribution from its entire roster. Eight McDowell players scored in the game.
But none had a better night than junior post Jeremiah Ellis, who posted a career-high 18 points and five rebounds. After getting off to a slow start in the first month of the season, Ellis has exponentially become a better player on the floor as of late, piggybacking this outing off an important 11-point performance last Thursday on the road at Asheville. Ellis scored 13 of his 18 in the second half.
McDowell (3-5) jumped to an 11-0 advantage in the first quarter and was never really challenged for the duration.
A modest, eight-point advantage after one quarter quickly blossomed to a commanding 36-14 lead at the break. The half ended on a transition halfcourt heave from guard Jeryah Cash, which banked in.
All five starters got in the scorebook, with Jandon Robbins adding eight points. Josh Smith (7 rebounds) added nine points. David Olivo (3 rebounds, 3 steals) and Mason Lamb (8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals) chipped in with six points each.
But as solid as the starting five was, the Titans received an equally healthy dose of scoring from off the bench. Cash broke out with 11 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists, giving the team a lot of help on different areas of the floor.
Marshall Lamb (3 points) made one 3-point basket in the first half. Collin Henson had four points during the second half and Ethan Hensley scored two points.
As a whole, McDowell did a great job creating offense, as the 23 made baskets by the team came off 11 assists.
East Burke (0-9) was led by Carter Crump’s 15 points and Logan Coffey’s 11 points.
Wednesday’s victory in the third for the Titans in their last four contests after starting the season with an 0-4 record.
McDowell had a chance to go for three straight wins as they battled Community School of Davidson in Thursday’s finale. Results were not available at press time.