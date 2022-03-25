Titans cruise: McDowell whips Mountaineers 8-2 in nonconference action

The McDowell Titans finished off a busy week on the baseball diamond Thursday night with an easy 8-2 win against the Mitchell Mountaineers in nonconference play.

Thursday’s game, originally scheduled for Titan Field, was moved to Big League Camp after heavy rains earlier in the week saturated the natural surface at McDowell High.

The venue didn’t play much of a role in the outcome, as the Titans jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead over the Mountaineers, and the big lead allowed MHS head coach Alex Smith an opportunity to get all of his reserves some innings.

McDowell (6-3 overall, 1-1 TMC) belted out eight hits, all of them singles, on Thursday, and they came from seven different spots in the lineup. McDowell did turn some of those singles into doubles by stealing seven bases.

Outfielder Matthew Spivey went 2-for-2, drove in a couple, stole a base and scored a run.

Leadoff hitter Chase Coley was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Logan Duncan (1-for-2, R), Michael Lewis (1-for-1, 2SB, 2R), Noah Higgins (1-for-2, R, SB), Hunter Sills (1-for-2, SB) and Ty Smith (1-for-2, RBI) had a hit apiece. Kaden Elkins drove in a run and Braden Beck and Luke Roberts each swiped a bag.

Ricky Carr reached on an error in two plate appearances and Blake Boswell was hit by a pitch to get aboard.

On the mound, junior Hunter Byerly tossed five shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11 Mitchell batters while walking one and hitting one. In four starts this season, Byerly (3-1) has posted a 0.96 earned run average, striking out 26 batters in 21 2/3 innings.

Caleb Jimision followed with a scoreless sixth inning, fanning one; and Kyson Rinnert made his varsity debut, tossing the seventh and allowing two unearned runs with three strikeouts and a walk. McDowell’s pitchers combined to strike out 15 while walking only two.

Byerly allowed a single in the first inning but struck out the side to end any idea of a threat.

McDowell then went to work quickly, hanging three runs in the bottom of the first. Coley led off with a basehit to center, and Duncan followed with a single to left. An error in left on the play allowed Coley and Duncan to come all the way around to make it 2-0.

Lewis was then hit by a pitch. The junior stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Spivey’s RBI infield hit.

The Titans added three more in the home half of the third. Lewis led off with a walk. Higgins followed with a hit to center that put runners at the corners with no one out. Higgins stole second and an error on the play plated Lewis. Spivey’s RBI single to center drove in Higgins to make it 5-0. Spivey eventually scored on Smith’s RBI hit to right for a 6-0 lead.

McDowell will have a home-and-away series with The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe North Buncombe, with a Tuesday game in Weaverville and a Wednesday meeting at Titan Field (6:30 p.m. varsity start).