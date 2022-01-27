Titans cruise: 3 McDowell players hit double figures in victory over mountain foes

BAKERSVILLE – With the help of three players scoring in double figures, the McDowell Titans earned a 63-57 victory Wednesday night at Mitchell in the final non-conference game of the season.

The teams were scheduled to play back on Jan. 12, but the Mountaineers at that time were in the middle of a COVID quarantine, so Wednesday night’s battle is the lone matchup between the two neighborly foes this season.

McDowell jumped out to 19-12 advantage after one quarter and was able to withstand a couple different pushes by Mitchell. With the game still within a 10-point margin early in the fourth quarter, the Titans pulled away as they scored seven unanswered points over a span of about three minutes. The lead got as large as 18 in the final two and a half minutes of the game, allowing McDowell head coach Brian Franklin to get his starters out.

Jandon Robbins tallied a game-high 17 points to go with four rebounds and two assists. Robbins scored 11 of his 17 in the first half.

Josh Smith (8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals) added 15 points, and Jeremiah Ellis (11 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double.

Mason lamb (5 rebounds) scored nine points and Marshall Lamb chipped in with six points.