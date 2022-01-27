Titans cruise: 3 McDowell players hit double figures in victory over mountain foes

BAKERSVILLE – With the help of three players scoring in double figures, the McDowell Titans earned a 63-57 victory Wednesday night at Mitchell in the final non-conference game of the season.
The teams were scheduled to play back on Jan. 12, but the Mountaineers at that time were in the middle of a COVID quarantine, so Wednesday night’s battle is the lone matchup between the two neighborly foes this season.
McDowell jumped out to 19-12 advantage after one quarter and was able to withstand a couple different pushes by Mitchell. With the game still within a 10-point margin early in the fourth quarter, the Titans pulled away as they scored seven unanswered points over a span of about three minutes. The lead got as large as 18 in the final two and a half minutes of the game, allowing McDowell head coach Brian Franklin to get his starters out.
Jandon Robbins tallied a game-high 17 points to go with four rebounds and two assists. Robbins scored 11 of his 17 in the first half.
Josh Smith (8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals) added 15 points, and Jeremiah Ellis (11 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double.
Mason lamb (5 rebounds) scored nine points and Marshall Lamb chipped in with six points.
Ethan Hensley (3 points), Jackson Marsh (2 points), and Jeryah Cash (1 point) also scored in the victory.
Defensively, McDowell‘s guards hawked Mitchell senior Tim Hollifield the entire game and held the sharpshooter to 10 points on Wednesday. Jaden Barnett led Mitchell with 13 points.
McDowell returns to The Mountain 3A/4A Conference Friday at North Buncombe, and will return home Saturday, hosting T.C. Roberson in a game postponed by the recent winter storm.