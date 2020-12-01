Titans compete in virtual XC meets

The McDowell Titans cross country team competed in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference virtual meet, finishing sixth.

Watauga won the meet, with 22 points, taking first, third, fifth, sixth and seventh individually in the 3,200-meter race. The Pioneers were followed by St. Stephens (66), South Caldwell (87), Freedom (109), Alexander Central (118) and the Titans (140).

Emir Juarez-Azpeitia had the best individual finish for McDowell, running an 11:24 to place 18th overall. Watauga’s Rien Freeman won the race in 10:23.20.

Fabian Bradley ran 11:40 and finished 25th.

Marshall Lamb (13:04), Joseph Moss (14:27), Isaac Bustos (16:05), Derek Meany (17:23) and Brandon Crawley (20:30) also competed for the Titans.

Earlier in the season, the Titans fell to St. Stephens in a dual meet. St. Stephens scored 22 to the Titans’ 37.

Juarez-Azpeitia was the top finisher for McDowell in the 3,200-meter virtual event, running an 11:35 for third place. Bradley ran 11:40 and placed fourth. Lamb was seventh with a time of 12:02.

