Titans compete in NWC cross country championships

The McDowell Titans didn’t have enough runners to post a team score at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference cross country championship, but two Titans placed among the top 19 individuals.

Emir Juarez-Azpeitia ran a 19:36.29 to finish 16th in the race Wednesday at South Caldwell. Marshall Lamb placed 19th with a time of 19:53.14.

Joseph Moss also ran for the Titans, and Marissa Hughes was the lone runner for the Lady Titans.

Watauga swept the conference championships. The Pioneer boys took three of the top four spots and scored 21 to easily defeat second-place Alexander Central (66). South Caldwell (80), St. Stephens (89) and Hickory (111) rounded out the field.

Watauga senior Rien Freeman took first place overall with a 17:28.29 to eclipse teammate Korbin Anderson (17:38.80). St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz placed third.

The girls’ team from Watauga was even more dominant than their male counterparts, capturing the top five spots to post a perfect score of 15. St. Stephens was second with 58 points and was followed by Hickory (98), Alexander Central (116), Freedom (126) and South Caldwell (138).

The Lady Pioneers’ Sidra Miller won the race in 19:59.24 was followed by teammates Sophie Beach (20:44.91) and Rachel Cathey (21:01.41).