Titans come up short in Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener

Another close game down the stretch led to another heartache for the McDowell Titans.

The T.C. Roberson Rams escaped Titan Gym with a 64-59 win in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener Tuesday in a game that featured three ties and five lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.

It was the fourth such loss of the season for McDowell (2-6 overall, 0-1 conference). It was also the first win of the season for the Rams (1-7, 1-0).

The Titans were solid in the first half, building a 30-23 lead at the break. But the Rams tied it up at 42-42 headed into the fourth quarter, and the see-saw battle began.

“That’s a tough one,” said McDowell head coach Brian Franklin. “I thought we did some good things in the first half. We did some good things defensively, holding them to 23 points. I thought we had a lot of breakdowns defensively in the second half, and they hurt us on the boards. I thought the free throw line hurt us. A number of our misses were the front ends of one-and-ones.”

Meanwhile, Roberson made 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Titans at arm’s length once the Rams took the lead.

McDowell led for the last time at 53-52 on David Olivo’s floater off an Eli Elliott assist with 3:17 to play. But Roberson answered with a basket in the paint, and then came up with a steal that led to two free throws and a 56-53 lead with 2:42 to play. The Rams led the rest of the way.

The Titans got a breakout performance from sophomore wing Kyson Rinnert, who came off the bench for 15 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the line. Rinnert added six rebounds and three steals to his solid line.

Sophomore post Rylan Parkins tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist. Senior post Jeremiah Ellis added 12 points and pulled five boards.

Elliott (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) chipped in nine and Olivo seven.

“I thought Jerry (Ellis) and Rylan did some good things, and they have all year,” said Franklin. “They’re played well. Kyson came off the bench and had probably his best game yet. He’s going to be a really good player. You can tell he’s starting to settle in and get some confidence, and he’s going to be outstanding for us at some point.”

In the end though, McDowell couldn’t come up with the big plays when it needed them most.

“We had way too many turnovers and we didn’t execute down the stretch,” said Franklin. “We gave up the baseline in 50Z (half-court zone trap), which is one of the big things we don’t want to do, and we did it three or four times, and then the offensive glass – there were a couple of possessions where they got multiple offensive rebounds. I think our team has got to be better than that. It’s frustrating and I feel for them, because they really want to win and they’ve been working hard, but we’re not doing the things it takes to win. We’re just going to have to keep working and figure out what we can do to improve our team.”

McDowell hosts South Caldwell Thursday in nonconference action.