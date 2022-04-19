Titans clip Warriors in regular-season finale

The McDowell Titans tennis team finished its regular season on a high note Monday, defeating the Erwin Warriors 5-4 in a match that was rained out last week.

The Titans (4-9 overall, 4-8 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) took five of the six singles matches against the Warriors, who rallied to win all three doubles matches.

Kaleb Burke won a hard-fought victory at the top seed, holding off Kelson Rymer in a tiebreaker, 7-5, 6-6 (7-2).

At the second seed, Sage Deel stopped Ian Michalka 6-2, 6-3. Erwin scored its only singles win at the third seed, where Greyson Ingle defeated Parker Swart 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 4, Cash Poteat beat Avery Ingle 7-5, 6-3. Jose Rico-Martinez beat Blade Murry 6-0, 6-1 at the fifth seed. Connor Shook beat Amaree Freeman 6-1, 6-0 at the sixth seed as the Titans took an insurmountable lead.

Rymer and Michalka teamed to edge Burke and Deel 8-6 in doubles. Avery and Greyson Ingle beat Rico-Martinez and Swart 8-2. Shook and Jack Bryan fell to Murray and Francisco Villegas 8-3.

The conference meet is set for Wednesday at North Buncombe.

By Marty Queen

