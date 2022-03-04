Titans capitalize on Owen mistakes

Commit seven errors and walk 13 batters and you just aren’t going to win baseball games.
The Owen Warhorses learned that lesson the hard way Friday night in an 8-1 loss to the McDowell Titans.
McDowell (2-0) made the most of four hits and got some outstanding pitching to take care of the Warhorses on the road.
Junior Hunter Byerly worked five hitless innings in his first varsity start to record the win. Byerly allowed an unearned run in the first and was money the rest of the way. He struck out six and pitched his way around five walks. Caleb Jimison (2IP, 1H, 3K, BB) mopped up for the Titans.
Owen maintained its 1-0 advantage through three innings, but McDowell scored three times in both the fourth and fifth innings to take command.
Senior center fielder Ethan Hensley, off to a blistering start to the season, went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and three walks to lead the way for the Titans at the plate.
Leadoff man Braden Beck (1-3, SB) and cleanup hitter Michael Lewis (1-4, double, 2R) got the other hits for McDowell.
The Titans committed both their errors in the bottom of the first, leading to Owen’s lone run of the game.
The score stayed 1-0 until the top of the fourth when the Titans got on the board. Hunter Sills reached base on a dropped third strike with one out. With two gone, Beck singled to left to put runners at first and second. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Sills scored on an error off the bat of Logan Duncan. Beck crossed the plate on an error in right field to make it 2-1.
Duncan then scored on an RBI single to left by Hensley, and the Titans owned a 3-1 lead. That was more than enough for the Titans pitching staff, but McDowell added a three-spot in the fifth.
Lewis started the frame with a double to left. He went to third on an error by the pitcher and then scored on a passed ball. The Titans added two more runs on Owen errors in the inning and led 6-1.
The Warhorses kicked it around again in the sixth, and McDowell put up two more runs for insurance.
D.J. Graves took the loss for Owen, allowing two unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out seven, but walked six. Graves issued free passes to the first three McDowell batters, but bounced back to strike out Lewis and Byerly, and then got out of the jam when Ty Smith lined out to second.
The Titans host R-S Central on Monday and Owen on Tuesday before traveling to R-S Central next Friday.