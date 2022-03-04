Titans capitalize on Owen mistakes

The score stayed 1-0 until the top of the fourth when the Titans got on the board. Hunter Sills reached base on a dropped third strike with one out. With two gone, Beck singled to left to put runners at first and second. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Sills scored on an error off the bat of Logan Duncan. Beck crossed the plate on an error in right field to make it 2-1.

Duncan then scored on an RBI single to left by Hensley, and the Titans owned a 3-1 lead. That was more than enough for the Titans pitching staff, but McDowell added a three-spot in the fifth.

Lewis started the frame with a double to left. He went to third on an error by the pitcher and then scored on a passed ball. The Titans added two more runs on Owen errors in the inning and led 6-1.

The Warhorses kicked it around again in the sixth, and McDowell put up two more runs for insurance.

D.J. Graves took the loss for Owen, allowing two unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out seven, but walked six. Graves issued free passes to the first three McDowell batters, but bounced back to strike out Lewis and Byerly, and then got out of the jam when Ty Smith lined out to second.

The Titans host R-S Central on Monday and Owen on Tuesday before traveling to R-S Central next Friday.