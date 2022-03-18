Titans can't keep pace with Roberson Rams

The McDowell Titans hosted the always solid T.C. Roberson Rams in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference tennis action Thursday, falling 9-0.

McDowell (1-5 overall, 1-4 TMC) couldn’t keep pace with the Rams, losing all the singles matches by wide margins.

Top seed Kaleb Burke fell 6-1, 6-2 to Joshua Tjung. Sage Deel fell 6-0, 6-1 to Sam Chen at the second seed. At No. 3, Cash Poteat lost to Shan Patel 6-0, 6-2.

Connor Shook lost 6-1, 6-1 to Luke West at the fourth seed. At No. 5, Parker Swart fell 6-1, 6-0 to Billy Berry. Andrew Byrd was defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Sullivan Freeman at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Deel and Shook were defeated 8-0 by Matthew Peterson and Andrew Binns. Poteat and Byrd took Sam Lancor and Oliver Stryker to a tiebreaker, but eventually lost 7-7 (0-7). Swart and Caleb Mikula fell to Garrett Swaney and Ethan Gillette 8-1.

McDowell hosts A.C. Reynolds Monday in a match rained out earlier in the week.