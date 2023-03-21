The McDowell Titans varsity baseball team extended its current winning streak to three games with a 12-4 win over the Patton High Panthers Monday night at Titan Field.

All the scoring McDowell (5-3) put together came in the early innings as they scored five times in the bottom of the second. Patton was able to respond with two runs of their own in the top of the third to get back to a three-run margin. The Titans put together a seven-run third inning to blow the game open, going up by a 12-2 margin.

McDowell was on the verge of kicking in the mercy rule after four and a half innings when the Panthers scratched across a run in the top of the fifth and seventh, prolonging the game but as a whole, Patton was no threat after the third.

Even with the lopsided outcome, Coach Alex Smith saw things to work on to improve.

“I’m always proud of the boys when we win because at the end of the day that is the goal. But there are some things we need clean up,” said Smith. “We scored some in the second but then let Patton build some confidence back by scoring a couple runs. We had an error in the third and then followed it up with two walks and suddenly they have two on the board. We’ve got to do better in getting out there, throwing strikes and getting back in.”

The five-run second by the Titans started with an Isaac Gilliland fly ball misplayed at second base. Kyson Rinnert then walked and Noah Higgins reached on a sacrifice attempt when Patton pitcher Aaron Duncan made an error trying to get Gilliland out at third. The error allowed Gilliland to score to put McDowell in front 1-0.

Braden Beck then singled in courtesy runner Brasen Widener to make it 2-0. After Evan Kelley reached on a dropped strike three, Matthew Spivey (1-for-4, 2 RBI’s, BB) delivered a line-drive up the middle scoring two more to increase the lead to 4-0. The last run of the frame came on a sacrifice fly to right scoring Spivey.

Patton’s two runs in the third inning against Titan starter Kyson Rinnert all came after two quick outs were recorded. Tristan Rosenberger dropped a single to right. Braxton Hensley then reached on a grounder to third when infielder Braden Gardin could not cleanly field the ball. Then back-to-back walks put the Panthers on the board at 5-1. With the bases still loaded Aaron Dun reached on a dropped third strike scoring Hensley from third. The frame finally ended when Cohen Christian struck out with the bases loaded.

The seven-run third by McDowell was a result of a rough defensive frame by Patton. The Titans did muster four hits but three walks and one fielding error made it a whole lot worse. Kelley ripped an RBI single to left to increase the McDowell lead to 6-2. After consecutive walks loaded the bases, a two-run hit by Zack Whitson (2-for-3, 3 RBI’s) followed by two-run triple from Eli Elliott and a run scoring hit from Gilliland broke things wide open.

Rinnert took the win allowing one earned run on four hits in five innings. Rinnert struck out nine batters and walked three. Tryp Young and Braden Gardin had an inning each in relief.

McDowell will host Mitchell in a non-conference game on Thursday.