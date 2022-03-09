Titans 3rd in league match at Black Mountain

The McDowell Titans golf team put together a solid round Tuesday afternoon at Black Mountain Golf Course, finishing in third place.

All seven members of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference were in attendance on Tuesday afternoon. The Enka Jets, with a team score of 165, set the pace on the nine-hole round. T.C. Roberson finished just three strokes behind the Jets at 168. McDowell was third with a 176.

Titan golfer Coda Johnson excelled on Tuesday afternoon, shooting a 1-under par 34 and leading the field. Colby Davis and Brady Pyatt both shot 47 and Clayton Burnette finished with a 48.

A.C. Reynolds was fourth with a team score of 183. Erwin (199) finished in fifth, Asheville was sixth at 202 and North Buncombe rounded out the field with a team score of 203.

Other notable individual scores on Tuesday included an even-par 35 by Enka’s Andrew Bull, a 36 by Roberson’s Cameron Johnson and a 39 by North Buncombe’s Isaac Einsmann.