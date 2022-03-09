 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titans 3rd in league match at Black Mountain
Titans 3rd in league match at Black Mountain

Titans 3rd in league match at Black Mountain

The McDowell Titans golf team put together a solid round Tuesday afternoon at Black Mountain Golf Course, finishing in third place.

All seven members of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference were in attendance on Tuesday afternoon. The Enka Jets, with a team score of 165, set the pace on the nine-hole round. T.C. Roberson finished just three strokes behind the Jets at 168. McDowell was third with a 176.

Titan golfer Coda Johnson excelled on Tuesday afternoon, shooting a 1-under par 34 and leading the field. Colby Davis and Brady Pyatt both shot 47 and Clayton Burnette finished with a 48.

A.C. Reynolds was fourth with a team score of 183. Erwin (199) finished in fifth, Asheville was sixth at 202 and North Buncombe rounded out the field with a team score of 203.

Other notable individual scores on Tuesday included an even-par 35 by Enka’s Andrew Bull, a 36 by Roberson’s Cameron Johnson and a 39 by North Buncombe’s Isaac Einsmann.

