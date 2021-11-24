Titan wrestlers off to solid start

In the championship bout, future Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe Peter Kolomiyets pinned Barrier for first place.

Campbell (220) got a first-round bye and then pinned East Burke’s Ze Yang in the quarters. Campbell pinned Reynolds’ Jesse Padgett in the semifinals. Robbinsville’s Ben Wachacha edged Campbell in the finals 6-4.

Patterson (113) won his first match and dropped his second. But the freshman bounced back and won his next two in the loser’s bracket en route to a fourth-place finish.

Roberts (126) also won his first, lost his second, and battled back through the loser’s bracket to go 3-1 on the day and place fourth.

Burnette (160) went 3-2 in the tourney but didn’t place. Lytle (170) was 2-2. Carr and Stines each won one match.

The Titans have a busy week next week. McDowell is on the road at Statesville for a quad with Lexington and North Davidson next Wednesday. Thursday, the Titans host Avery and Statesville in a tri-match.

Head coach Chad Davis’s first McDowell team went 15-4 last spring in the COVID-shortened season.