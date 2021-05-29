Titan train keeps rolling as MHS swats South Caldwell

The mixture of some clutch hitting and another brilliant pitching performance yielded another important win on the diamond for the McDowell Titans, as they continued to roll on Friday night, beating South Caldwell 9-5 in Hudson.
The victory on Friday does several things for Coach Alex Smith’s program.
First, it extends the current winning streak to seven games. Friday’s win avenges the only loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat at home to South Caldwell May 5. The victory is also the first time the Titans have won in Sawmills since March, 2013.
Most importantly, the win gives McDowell (9-1 overall, 8-1 NW3A/4A) a two-game lead on the Spartans (7-3, 6-3) with three conference games left for the lone guaranteed state playoff berth among 4A schools.
And finally, the Titans have taken sole possession of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference lead, a half-game in front of Saint Stephens as we enter the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season.
However, with all the building excitement around the baseball season, Smith’s team has been able to focus on the right thing, and that’s winning games one at a time.
“We don’t even talk about some of the things that could possibly happen down the road if we do this and that,” said Smith. “Our goal is just to focus on the game that is in front of us; to do the things we need to do in order to win. This group has done a really good job keeping its focus all season.
“To come down here and win at South is a huge deal for us. Not many teams win on their field. It was a great atmosphere and a good game between two good teams competing.”
McDowell was aggressive at the plate in the early innings, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. And even through run production slowed down some in the middle innings, the team was still getting quality at bats against the Spartans.
“I really liked our approach offensively throughout the game,” said Smith. “We played within the flow of things and let things come to us rather than forcing the issue. I thought it gave us some good looks at the plate all game. We scored early and even without scoring in the middle of the game we still approached it the right way. I believe that helped us with the production late in the game.”
The team also came up with some clutch at bats. The Titans had 11 hits in total on Friday night, five of them coming with two outs, as did eight of the nine runs.
Starting pitcher Dusty Revis (3-3, 2 doubles, triple, 2RBIs, 2R, BB) led off the game with a triple to right field. Chapel Matson (1-3, RBI, 2BB) then singled in Revis, quickly giving McDowell a 1-0 lead.
Then, in the second, a two-out RBI single by Logan Duncan (1-4, RBI, SB) scored Michael Lewis (1-3, BB). Revis then followed with an RBI double, switching places with Duncan to make it 3-0.
The early lead gave Revis (6 IP, 3R, 7H, 8K, BB) some breathing room as he was holding South Caldwell at bay through the first half of the game.
It wasn’t until the fifth before the Spartans mustered any success at the plate.
South plated three in the home half of the fifth, drawing back even at 3-3. The frame started with four consecutive basehits. Max Rundguist’s RBI single got the Spartans on the board at 3-1. Isaiah Kirby then made it 3-2 on a fielder’s choice for the first out in the fifth; and then with two outs, Avery Raynor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, tying the score.
The game remained at the stalemate until the seventh when McDowell put up some big plate appearances against Spartan relief pitcher Eli Webb (2 2/3 IP, 6R, 4H, 2K, 5BB), who suffered the loss.
Ben Barnes (2-4, double) singled to left with one out. After a Michael Lewis strikeout, McDowell really went to work.
Cyrus Black was hit by a pitch to continue the frame. Ethan Hensley (1-2, R, BB) then walked.
That brought Duncan to the plate with the bases loaded, and the junior second baseman came up huge, reaching on an error by Kirby in center field and clearing the bases for the Titans to make it 6-3.
Revis then doubled for the second time in the night, pushing in Duncan and capping off a phenomenal evening at the plate.
McDowell wasn’t content with the four runs to this point. The Titans kept adding on late. After a two-out walk to Matson, Three Young (2-5, double, 2RBIs) put the game out of reach with a two-out, two-run hit, making it 9-3.
With the six-run lead and Revis at the maximum pitch count, Ty Smith finished off the game with his second win of the year in an inning of relief. The Spartans did score a pair in the seventh and tried to make things interesting at the end, but Smith ended it with a Mason Reising groundout for the win.
While Revis wasn’t able to get the win, he continues to put up great numbers. In 25 1/3 innings, Revis has a 1.93 ERA, allowing seven earned runs. Revis has struck out 46 and walked just three this season.
McDowell will continue its current two-game road swing on Tuesday travelling to Lawndale to play Burns in the final non-conference game of the truncated season. The Titans return home Thursday, hosting Freedom. A win against the Patriots would most likely give the Titans the automatic qualifier in the 4A baseball state playoffs.