Titan train keeps rolling as MHS swats South Caldwell

“To come down here and win at South is a huge deal for us. Not many teams win on their field. It was a great atmosphere and a good game between two good teams competing.”

McDowell was aggressive at the plate in the early innings, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. And even through run production slowed down some in the middle innings, the team was still getting quality at bats against the Spartans.

“I really liked our approach offensively throughout the game,” said Smith. “We played within the flow of things and let things come to us rather than forcing the issue. I thought it gave us some good looks at the plate all game. We scored early and even without scoring in the middle of the game we still approached it the right way. I believe that helped us with the production late in the game.”

The team also came up with some clutch at bats. The Titans had 11 hits in total on Friday night, five of them coming with two outs, as did eight of the nine runs.

Starting pitcher Dusty Revis (3-3, 2 doubles, triple, 2RBIs, 2R, BB) led off the game with a triple to right field. Chapel Matson (1-3, RBI, 2BB) then singled in Revis, quickly giving McDowell a 1-0 lead.