Titan tennis team opens with loss to T.C. Roberson
Titan tennis team opens with loss to T.C. Roberson

  • Updated
Titan tennis team opens with loss to T.C. Roberson

The McDowell Titans opened the 2022 tennis season with a tough assignment, a road match at traditionally powerful T.C. Roberson.

McDowell was competitive in a couple of matches but fell 9-0 to the Rams.

Top seed Kaleb Burn fell to Roberson’s Matthew Peterson 10-5. At the second seed, Sage Deel lost to Andrew Binns 10-1. Cash Poteat was shutout by Joshua Jung at the third seed.

At No. 4, Parker Swart fell to San Chen 10-0. Fifth seed Jose Rico-Martiniez lost to Garrett Swaney 10-0. Connor Shook dropped a 10-1 decision to Ben Smith at No. 6.

In doubles, Burke and Deel were clipped 8-5 by Billy Berry and Luke West. Swart and Poteat lost to brothers Josh and Luke Lowe 8-1. Rico-Martinez fell to Sullivan Freedom and San Patel 8-1.

McDowell is on the road at R-S Central Thursday in its lone non-conference match.

By Marty Queen

dqueen@mcdowellnews.com

McDowell was on the road at R-S Central Thursday in its lone non-conference match. Results were not available at press time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

