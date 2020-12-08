Titan runners finish 1-2 in dual cross country meet

McDowell High athletes finished 1 and 2 in a dual cross country meet against the South Caldwell Spartans last week, but the Spartans edged the Titans in overall team score.

McDowell’s Emir Juarez-Azpeitia ran a 19:35 in the 5K event to place first overall. He was followed by teammate Fabian Bradley, who ran 19:55.30 to place second.

But South Caldwell runners finished third, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth, giving the Spartans 28 points to the Titans’ 31.

Marshall Lamb finished fifth for McDowell with a time of 20:27.

Joseph Moss and Derek Meany also ran for the Titans.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.