Titan netters fall to Pioneers 8-1

The McDowell Titan tennis team fell to the Watauga Pioneers 8-1 on the road Friday.

McDowell (1-7 overall, 1-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) picked up its lone victory in the third doubles match, where Jose Rico-Martinez and Connor Shook teamed up to defeat Ben Dewey and Riley Warmuth 8-3.

The Pioneers won everywhere else. Andrew Ganley shut out Isaac Lawing 6-0, 6-0 at the top seed. Carson Dillman beat Kaleb Burke 6-3, 6-4 at the second seed. At No. 3, David Sprauge beat Sage Deel 6-1, 6-2.

Abe Bachman defeated Nick Skeens 6-0, 6-2 at the fourth seed. Matthew Neely topped Andrew Byrd 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5. At the sixth seed, Cristian Hamilton beat Rico-Martinez 6-3, 6-0.

In double, Ganley and Sprauge beat Burke and Deel 8-1. Dillman and Bachman beat Skeens and Byrd 8-2.

The Titans host Freedom Wednesday in the season finale.