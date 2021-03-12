Titan JVs win triple-overtime thriller

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team pulled out an exciting, 27-26 triple-overtime victory on Thursday night against the South Caldwell Spartans at Titan Stadium.

The first three-plus quarters of play were a defensive struggle as neither team could punch the ball into the end zone. However the fourth quarter and all three overtime frames more than made up for it in excitement.

The Titans, with the use of several backs in the offense, collected 201 rushing yards on the night. Quarterback Ricky Carr made some big plays in the victory, especially with his feet. Carr (16 carries, 117 yards, 2TDs) orchestrated some key runs late in the third quarter to get McDowell in scoring position.

Matthew Spivey then punched in a 15-yard run to give the Titans a 6-0 lead with 7:14 left in regulation.

It appeared the defense would hold South Caldwell to a shutout. But there was a crazy end to regulation. A Spartans pass attempt was deflected into the air and fell into the arms of the Spartans, who scored with 12 seconds left to tie the game. A failed conversion run prevented a full comeback attempt from happening.

In the first overtime, Carr tossed an 11-yard pass to Magesty Summey on fourth down, keeping the game even at 12-12.