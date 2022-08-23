 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titan JVs too much for Cloudland

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team earned its second win of the season in as many tries on Monday night, beating Cloudland (TN) 32-6 at Titan Stadium.

McDowell (2-0) commanded the entire first half, scoring 32 uncontested points, and never was threatened.

On the opening drive of the game, a 70-yard scoring drive was capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run from Hunter Pittman to put the Titans ahead 8-0 at the midway point of the first quarter.

Jordan Barnett made it 16-0 on a 52-yard punt return for a score with 9:39 left in the second.

The final two scores by McDowell in the half came on a short field.

Dominic Twitty padded the lead to 24-0 on a 3-yard run. Reid Waugh’s 1-yard score with 2:55 left in the half finished off the scoring onslaught.

Cloudland was able to prevent the shutout bid by putting together a lengthy drive at the start of the second half against McDowell’s defense.

For the second game in a row there was a wide distribution of the offensive load, as eight different Titans carried the ball, accumulating a total of 178 rushing yards.

McDowell will host East Rutherford on Thursday, Sept. 1 (6 p.m. kickoff). The Titans varsity team will host Mitchell in the home opener Friday night.

