Titan JVs struggle offensively in loss to Asheville

The struggle to put up much offense continues for the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team as they were held off by Asheville High 22-8 Thursday night at Titan Stadium.

After winning its season opener nearly two months ago, McDowell (1-5 overall, 0-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) has lost five straight contests, scoring just under 11 points a game in that span.

The Titans had trouble consistently moving the ball against Asheville, accumulating 143 total yards and 11 first downs. The Cougars scored once in the first and second quarters and held McDowell at arm’s length. Harlan Dempsey’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Tre Codrington made it 7-0 with 25 seconds left in the first.

Nick Williams added a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

After being held scoreless through three periods, the Titans punched one in. Jayden Daniel’s 2-yard run and conversion made it 14-8 with 5:29 left.

After stopping Asheville and getting the ball back, McDowell had one more chance late, but starting from inside their own 20, the team wasn’t able to get anything off the ground before turning it over on downs.

The Cougars punched in one last score, a 5-yard run from Boss Griffin with 1:50 left in the game.

McDowell is scheduled to be on the road for the last time in 2021 next Thursday at Erwin (6 p.m. kickoff).