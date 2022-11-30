 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titan JVs stay perfect with win over R-S Central

  • Updated
  • 0
RUTHERFORDTON – The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team picked up a 49-36 win on the road at R-S Central High School’s Palace Court Tuesday.

McDowell (3-0) jumped out to a 15-point, first-half lead and was able to withstand a charge by the Hilltoppers.

The lead was trimmed down to a 36-30 margin going into the fourth when a 13-6 Titan fourth quarter grew the final margin back into double figures.

Eight McDowell players scored in the contest, with two of them in double figures. Freshman Jay Radford finished with 11 points, all of them in the second half, and Derrick Forney netted 10 points.

Presley Forney and Mason Brewer added eight points each. Keller Bradley chipped in with six points.

T.J. Miller scored three points, Danny Brown had two points and Isaac Gilliland finished with one point.

Both McDowell boys’ and girls’ jayvee teams were in action at South Caldwell on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time. The jayvee boys will visit Owen on Friday (4:30 p.m.) to finish a busy week of hoops action.

