Titan JVs stay perfect; Lady Titans fall to Tuscola

McDowell High’s two junior varsity basketball teams earned a split Tuesday evening against Tuscola.
In the junior varsity girls’ contest, the Tuscola Lady Mountaineers held off McDowell 45-38.
Down 33-32 after three quarters, Tuscola outscored the Lady Titans by a 13-5 margin down the stretch to earn the win.
Freshman Maggie McKinney scored 18 points for McDowell (1-2). Jaycee Rector added eight points, Maddie Kelly had seven points, Adrianna Collins scored three points and Lyric Banks finished with two points.
JV boys
McDowell 57, Tuscola 23: The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball eased past Tuscola by a 57-23 score Tuesday evening to remain unbeaten on the season.
A total of 10 McDowell players scored in the blowout win. Derrick Forney finished with a game-high 16 points for McDowell (6-0). Levi Boone added 10 points and Drake Cash had nine points.
Presley Forney netted seven points. Mason Brewer had four points. Tryp Young scored three points. Keller Bradley, Xavier Lovik, Jay Radford and Draken Seaman finished with two points apiece.
McDowell’s JV boys return to action on Friday against R-S Central (5 p.m. start). Central doesn’t field a junior varsity girls team.