Titan JVs solid in easy win over Warhorses

  • Updated
Titan JVs solid in easy win over Warhorses

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team galloped past the Owen Warhorses 55-27 Tuesday night at Titan Gym.

A dominant first half set the tone for McDowell (2-0) in the home opener. After going up 17-7 after one quarter, it was a 14-1 second-quarter blitz that put the game to rest.

Derrick Forney (4 rebounds) finished with 15 points. Keller Bradley (3 assists) added nine points. Levi Boone (5 rebounds) and Isaac Gilliland chipped in with six points each.

Drake Cash, Mason Brewer and Presley Forney (6 rebounds, three assists) netted four points apiece.

T.J. Miller scored three points and Xavier Lovik, along with Jay Radford, had two points each.

McDowell will be on the road next Tuesday at R-S Central (4:30 start). There will be no jayvee girls’ game.

