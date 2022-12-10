Titan JVs run away from Hilltoppers, remain undefeated

After getting off to a slow start, the McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team erupted in the second half to cruise past the R-S Central Hilltoppers 41-10 at Titan Gymnasium to remain unbeaten.

For over two quarters, this matchup was very low-scoring. McDowell was ahead by a slim 12-8 margin with three and a half minutes left in the third quarter, but that lead quickly expanded as the Titans finished the game with a 29-2 offensive explosion.

Tryp Young led McDowell (7-0) with eight points off the bench. Derrick Forney and Jay Radford added seven points each.

Drake Cash had five points. Presley Forney netted four points. Isaac Gilliand and Levi Boone tallied three points each. Danny Brown and Mason Brewer finished with two points each.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will be in action on Tuesday in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener, hosting T.C. Roberson.