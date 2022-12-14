Titan JVs remain undefeated with win over Roberson

Mountain 3A/4A Conference play cranked up for both of McDowell High’s junior varsity basketball teams Tuesday night.

McDowell 39, T.C. Roberson 31 (boys)

The McDowell Titans jayvee boys rallied in the second half and remained undefeated with a 39-31 win over T.C. Roberson Tuesday afternoon in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.

A half-dozen McDowell (7-0 overall, 1-0 conference) players scored in the contest. Sophomore Drake Cash had 14 points to propel the Titans. Derrick Forney added seven points and Levi Boone had six points.

Jay Radford tallied five points, all from the free throw line. Isaac Gilliland scored four points and Keller Bradley finished with three points.

McDowell concludes a four-game home stand Thursday, hosting South Caldwell (4 p.m. JV girls start).

T.C. Roberson 45, McDowell 26 (girls)

In the junior varsity girls’ contest, the McDowell Lady Titans suffered a 45-26 loss to the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams.

Jaycee Rector had a team-high nine points for the Lady Titans in the loss. Maggie McKinney added five points, Adrianna Collins netted four points and Natalia Shaffer had four points.

McDowell (1-3, 0-1) remains winless at home this season.