Titan JVs overcome deficit to beat South Caldwell

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team took the road Friday afternoon and came away with a 46-38 win at South Caldwell.

Junior varsity games on the Spartans home court rarely lack excitement, intensity and some chirpiness, and that was indeed the case on Friday as McDowell (4-3) was able to overcome a deficit of nine points in the second half.

Chase Coley and Kaiden Compton scored 11 points each for the Titans and freshman David Olivo netted six points, including four crucial free throws down the stretch.

Matthew Spivey and Jackson Marsh had five points each. Spivey tallied all of his in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Taylor scored four points, Jeremiah Ellis had three points and Eli Elliott scored one point.