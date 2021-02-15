 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titan JVs overcome deficit to beat South Caldwell
0 comments

Titan JVs overcome deficit to beat South Caldwell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team took the road Friday afternoon and came away with a 46-38 win at South Caldwell.

Junior varsity games on the Spartans home court rarely lack excitement, intensity and some chirpiness, and that was indeed the case on Friday as McDowell (4-3) was able to overcome a deficit of nine points in the second half.

Chase Coley and Kaiden Compton scored 11 points each for the Titans and freshman David Olivo netted six points, including four crucial free throws down the stretch.

Matthew Spivey and Jackson Marsh had five points each. Spivey tallied all of his in the fourth quarter.

Xavier Taylor scored four points, Jeremiah Ellis had three points and Eli Elliott scored one point.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spartans take down Titans
Sports News

Spartans take down Titans

  • Updated

The South Caldwell Spartans made the road trip to Titan Stadium on Tuesday night and handed the McDowell Titans a 6-2 loss in soccer action.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics