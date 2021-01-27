Titan JVs overcome big deficit to clip Watauga in OT

The McDowell Titans junior varsity boys basketball team used a furious, second-half rally to beat the Watauga Pioneers 54-47 in overtime Tuesday evening at Titan Gymnasium.

McDowell (2-3) struggled for about two and a half quarters and saw its deficit swell to as high as 16 points early in the third quarter.

But down the stretch the Titans regained their composure just in time for a big rally.

Down 29-13 early in the third, McDowell was able to get back within nine at 33-24 at the end of three. In the final minutes of regulation, the Titans outscored Watauga by a 17-8 margin.

David Olivo drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 25 seconds left in regulation, tying the score at 41.

The Pioneers had multiple scoring chances on their final possession but could not capitalize.

In the overtime Watauga drained a corner 3 to jump back in front 44-41, however the Titans responded in a big way, scoring the next 10 points to pull away.

McDowell’s first lead of the night came on a made 3 from Grayson Burleson, putting the score at 47-44 with 57 seconds left in the overtime.