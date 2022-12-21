 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Titan JVs keep rolling with overtime win over Avery

  • Updated
  • 0
Titan JVs keep rolling with overtime win over Avery

NEWLAND — McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams concluded the 2022 portion of the basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon with a split of non-conference games at Avery County.

McDowell 66, Avery 65 (jayvee boys)

The junior varsity boys ‘contest features a bit of drama on Tuesday as the McDowell Titans survived in overtime 66-65 over the Vikings.

The Titans jumped out to a 13-point lead early in the second half before Avery put together a furious rally, tying the game on the last possession of regulation. In the overtime, McDowell received huge contributions from Derrick Forney, who hit a pair of crucial free throws late to cap off his 22-point outing.

Drake Cash (10 points) made one basket during the extra frame and Presley Forney hit a big 3-pointer in the extra frame.

People are also reading…

Five other Titans scored in the victory. Mason Brewer had 10 points. Isaac Gilliland and Keller Bradley finished with five points each. Jay Radford netted four points and Levi Boone scored two points.

Avery 60, McDowell 13 (jayvee girls)

In girls’ action, a dreadfully slow start did the McDowell Lady Titans no favors in a 60-13 loss to Avery.

Avery jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, gradually expanding the lead to a 32-point margin by the half.

Jaycee Rector and Natalia Shaffner tallied five points each. Maggie McKinney had two points and Maddie Kelly finished with one point.

McDowell will return to junior varsity action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at North Buncombe.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL announces new format for Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

NFL announces new format for Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

A re-imagined NFL Pro Bowl is set to occur in February at Allegiant Stadium. The NFL Pro Bowl Games will be highlighted by several skills competitions, culminating in three flag football games. Tickets are available now and start as low as $35. The week kicks off Feb. 2 with the Pro Bowl Skills events pitting NFL stars against one another in competitions that will include previous fan-favorite ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push