Titan JVs keep rolling with overtime win over Avery

NEWLAND — McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams concluded the 2022 portion of the basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon with a split of non-conference games at Avery County.

McDowell 66, Avery 65 (jayvee boys)

The junior varsity boys ‘contest features a bit of drama on Tuesday as the McDowell Titans survived in overtime 66-65 over the Vikings.

The Titans jumped out to a 13-point lead early in the second half before Avery put together a furious rally, tying the game on the last possession of regulation. In the overtime, McDowell received huge contributions from Derrick Forney, who hit a pair of crucial free throws late to cap off his 22-point outing.

Drake Cash (10 points) made one basket during the extra frame and Presley Forney hit a big 3-pointer in the extra frame.

Five other Titans scored in the victory. Mason Brewer had 10 points. Isaac Gilliland and Keller Bradley finished with five points each. Jay Radford netted four points and Levi Boone scored two points.

Avery 60, McDowell 13 (jayvee girls)

In girls’ action, a dreadfully slow start did the McDowell Lady Titans no favors in a 60-13 loss to Avery.

Avery jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, gradually expanding the lead to a 32-point margin by the half.

Jaycee Rector and Natalia Shaffner tallied five points each. Maggie McKinney had two points and Maddie Kelly finished with one point.

McDowell will return to junior varsity action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at North Buncombe.