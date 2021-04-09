Titan JVs finish season by blowing out Freedom

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team could do just about anything it wanted to do in Thursday night’s 64-28 blowout win against the Freedom Patriots.

The Titans scored on the ground, through the air and twice on special teams. The only thing McDowell (3-2 overall, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) wasn’t able to pull off in the season finale was a touchdown from the defensive side of the football.

The team scored three times in a seven-minute span in the first quarter and finished with 35 unanswered points in the first half to quickly turn the contest into a rout. The second half was more of a back-and-forth battle with the game well in hand.

McDowell finished with a season-high 382 yards of offense. The running game was in high gear as 231 yards came on the ground on 29 plays. A decent number of those came in big chunks, as the Titans had six running plays of 15 yards or more.

Matthew Spivey finished with a team-high 80 yards and two scores on eight carries. Spivey also scored a third time on a punt return from 42 yards out during the second half.

Freshman Hunter Kirby had 56 yards and a score and Wyatt Clark punched in a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.