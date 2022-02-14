Titan JVs end solid season on a good note

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team finished out its season on Saturday with a 40-23 victory over the T.C. Roberson Rams.

The Titans jumped out to an early 9-3 lead and were able to gradually build on that advantage through the entirety of the game. Eight McDowell players scored in the finale, with freshman Rylan Parkins leading the way with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Eli Elliott (2 assists) added five points. Sage Wood (4 assists), Isaac Gilliland and Hunter Hutchins (3 rebounds) finished with four points apiece. Drake Cash, Tryp Young and Mason Brewer tallied two points apiece.

Saturday’s win concluded a solid 2021-22 campaign for McDowell, as the Titans finished 15-5 overall and posted a 9-3 mark in The Mountain 3A/4A. The victory also split the season series between the Titans and Rams. T.C. Roberson took the first encounter 40-35 back on Dec. 14.