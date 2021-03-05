Titan JVs claw Wolverines

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team came away with a 36-6 win against Polk County Thursday night to open the spring 2021 season.

McDowell did its business on the ground, compiling exactly 200 yards rushing. Ashton Burnette stood out in his 2021 debut, running for 159 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Burnette had three separate carries of 25 or more yards during the game.

His first touchdown was a 25-yard scamper that gave the Titans a 7-0 lead six minutes in. He then added a 29-yard run in the final two minutes of the first half. That, along with a touchdown run of 1 yard from Ricky Carr catapulted McDowell to a 21-0 halftime advantage.

Carr (5-9 passing, 50 yds., TD, 21 rushing yds., TD) who was efficient managing the offense, found Devyn Cash open down the seam on a 32-yard touchdown play at the 3:38 mark in the third.

Burnette capped of his night with a final score, a 34-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

McDowell will host South Caldwell on Thursday (6:30 p.m. kickoff).