 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titan JVs claw Wolverines
0 comments

Titan JVs claw Wolverines

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team came away with a 36-6 win against Polk County Thursday night to open the spring 2021 season.

McDowell did its business on the ground, compiling exactly 200 yards rushing. Ashton Burnette stood out in his 2021 debut, running for 159 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Burnette had three separate carries of 25 or more yards during the game.

His first touchdown was a 25-yard scamper that gave the Titans a 7-0 lead six minutes in. He then added a 29-yard run in the final two minutes of the first half. That, along with a touchdown run of 1 yard from Ricky Carr catapulted McDowell to a 21-0 halftime advantage.

Carr (5-9 passing, 50 yds., TD, 21 rushing yds., TD) who was efficient managing the offense, found Devyn Cash open down the seam on a 32-yard touchdown play at the 3:38 mark in the third.

Burnette capped of his night with a final score, a 34-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

McDowell will host South Caldwell on Thursday (6:30 p.m. kickoff).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics