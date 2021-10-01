Titan JVs can't keep pace with Blue Devils

It was a challenge for the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team to get any offense going on Thursday night in a 40-15 loss at home to Brevard.

The Titans fell behind 12-0 early and could never get on their feet against a physical Brevard squad up front. Accumulating only eight first down for the entire game, McDowell finished with just 180 yards of offense, and surprisingly, most of it came from the air.

Job Marsh was 8-of-14 passing for 138 yards. He connected with Drake Cash on a 52-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter that trimmed the Blue Devil lead to 12-7.

Unfortunately Brevard scored the next 28 points of the game to blow it open.

McDowell did get on the board one last time. Marsh tossed a 24-yard pass to Braiden Gardin with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter.

The Titans were just never able to run the football with success. Hunter Kirby led the team with 18 yards and Brett Page finished with 15 yards on the ground.

McDowell is currently open on the schedule for next Thursday as Enka does not have a junior varsity team. The Titans will host Asheville on Oct. 14.